PONGCHAU, 16 Feb: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran urged the youths of the district to stay away from narcotic substances and alcohol, and instead focus on education to compete with other tribes and the state as a whole.

Attending the Wancho Oriah festival celebration here with MLA Honchun Ngandam and Longding DMO Dr Dilip Dutta on Monday, the DC lauded the Wancho community for steadfastly preserving and protecting their rich, age-old culture and traditions handed down by their ancestors for posterity.

He also appealed to misguided youths from Tirap and Longding districts to return to the mainstream, lead normal family lives, and contribute positively to nation-building.

Emphasising the challenges posed by rapid modernisation, the DC underscored the importance of safeguarding traditional values and customs to preserve cultural identity and pride.

Earlier, WOCC president Noksom Wangshu elaborated the significance of Wancho Oriah.

The celebration featured a vibrant Wancho traditional attire fashion show presented by participants from various villages of the Pongchau area, the release of the Oriah calendar, and the launch of a Wancho modern audio album.

Vibrant traditional dances, beating of the traditional log drum, display of colourful attires, and a grand mega dance added splendour to the occasion. Traditional dance troupes from Pongchau, Konnu, Konsa, and Bonia presented captivating performances, while a mega dance was performed by the girls of Pongchau.

The programme was attended also by Wancho Council convener Banchauk Wangsu, former minister Anok Wangsa, village chiefs, GBs, PRI members, and Pongchau ZPM Phiphot Wangsa, among others. (DIPRO)