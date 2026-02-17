BIIRI, 16 Feb: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) has commenced a series of three-day block-level ‘foundation-cum-functional training programmes’, starting Monday, at the community managed centre, Hiichii Bula, here in Lower Subansiri district.

The training covers all gram panchayats under the Hiri and the Hari south zilla panchayat constituencies, and aims to strengthen grassroots governance and institutional capacity among panchayati raj (PR) representatives.

The programme was inaugurated by Hari South ZPM Tasso Bune (Odii), who advised the gram panchayat members and other functionaries to prioritise coordination with line departments and focus on creation of durable community assets in every gram panchayat segment.

The ZPM further urged PRI members to prepare effective panchayat development plans, aligned with the 29 subjects listed under the 11th Schedule of the Constitution (73rd Amendment), and to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997.

SIRD&PR course director Tamar Baki presented an overview of the PR system, constitutional provisions, and the roles of standing committees. He also delivered a session on the people’s plan campaign-gram panchayat development plan (GPDP), participatory planning, localised sustainable development goals (LSDGs), and the nine thematic areas for holistic rural development.

The training programme is being conducted by a pool of resource persons from the health, rural development, PHE&WS, and ICDS departments, besides the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and other allied departments.