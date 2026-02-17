ZIRO, 16 Feb: “There is no age limit for learning,” said Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa, attending the result distribution ceremony of the 3rd edition of the adult basic English course organised by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association at the Government TPD Middle School here on Sunday.

The final examination of the course was conducted on 8 February. Of the total 21 enrolled learners, 18 appeared for the examination across four categories – beginner, primary, junior and senior. Seven learners each appeared in the beginner and primary categories, two in junior, and one in senior. All candidates passed in their respective categories.

The MLA congratulated the learners on their achievement, and encouraged them to remain sincere and dedicated in the coming sessions, highlighting the importance of basic education for gaon buras and gaon buris in discharging their responsibilities.

Lempia ZPM Rubu Tadii commended the organisers for their initiative and assured of logistic support to ensure continuity of the programme.

ZPMs Pura Pugang, Nada Chada, Leegang Tatang and Tanyang Yajo also spoke on the occasion.

As part of the event, a drawing competition was also conducted for the learners, and prizes were distributed to the winners.

The adult basic English course, specially designed for gaon buras and gaon buris, has been voluntarily run by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association since 2022. The programme is being facilitated by volunteer teachers Hano Usha and Dulley Yaring.