RONO HILLS, 16 Feb: A three-day international seminar titled ‘Living world – Education of past, present and future’ began at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

The event has brought together a global community of academicians, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the transformative shifts in education.

Addressing the inaugural session, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak emphasised the need for a better education system to make India a developed country.

“Though our past is glorious, to make India a developed country, we need a better education system, and its responsibility lies on us as teachers,” he said.

Prof Nayak said that, before the British came to India, India’s contribution to the world’s GDP was much higher than today. He emphasised the need for producing quality professionals to improve the country’s GDP.

Prof Nayak motivated the faculty members to organise more such events, “where sharing of ideas and culture at the global level could be done.”

Kerala-based CEAM’s president Dr VM Sashikarn in his address said, “The present era is very fragile, and we must teach in our classrooms not only how to live successfully but also how to maintain sustainability by understanding our shared responsibilities.”

Prof Hrushikesh Senapaty, former director of the NCERT, New Delhi, stressed the need for an educational structure and policy that could bridge the gap between the nation’s past glory, present, and future. He said, “NEP and its vision is that, if implemented in its entirety, the document will help India achieve the desired outcomes in the form of Viksit Bharat.”

Prof Laxman Gnawali from the School of Education, Kathmandu University, Dr Gunay Abilova, chairman, BRICS International Education Council, Russia and Dr Sameer Abdul Azeez, counsellor, defence technology, Defence Research and Development Organisation, embassy of India, Moscow, Russia also joined the seminar online.