TEZU, 16 Feb: The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) released six children’s pictorial glossary books in the Taraon (Tawra) Mishmi language.

The books are Tathi Kara Ma Meho Weyi Pya(Animals & Birds), Tatyu Tsaiya (Numerals), Ji-Ba(Action Verbs), Tum/Atum Khalai Yu Mla (Nature & Environment), Me Tyang Tho (Human Body), and Wrek Zo Tapawtari Mago Halya (Crafts and Artefacts).

Published under the theme ‘Taraon (Tawra) Tukubra Kasa Ringke’ (‘Let us learn Taraon’), the books were launched by Home Minister Mama Natung during the 56th central Tamla-Du festival celebration-2026 in Tezu in Lohit district.

These publications are the result of a close and well-coordinated collaboration among the RCML, the Tawra Language Development Committee, and the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi.

Natung appreciated the dedication and hard work of the RIWATCH team in preserving and promoting mother languages, and assured of the government’s support for research, documentation, and awareness programmes. He also emphasised on the need to develop more children’s literature in indigenous languages to ensure their transmission to future generations.

Meanwhile, the RIWATCH, in collaboration with the Singpho Development Society, organised a book exhibition, showcasing vital documentation of Singpho linguistic and cultural heritage during the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi festival celebrated from 12 to 15 February in Tezu.

The exhibition featured a carefully curated collection highlighting a children’s pictorial glossary and a Singpho folksong book, among other significant publications of the RIWATCH.

Singpho Development Society general secretary Ongyun Maio, on behalf of the Singpho community, expressed sincere appreciation to the RIWATCH for organising the book exhibition. He opined that such initiatives play a vital role in the preservation, promotion, and development of the Singpho language and literature.

He stated that the exhibition received an encouraging response from community members as well as international delegates, who showed keen interest in the displayed publications and actively participated by purchasing numerous books.

An international participant at the festival, Nbyen Dan Hkung Awng, director of Kachinland College, Myanmar, observed that the exhibition provided a valuable platform for fostering cross-border literary engagement and strengthening cultural ties. He also expressed eagerness for future collaborations with research institutions like the RIWATCH to revitalise and promote ancient knowledge and indigenous wisdom in the years to come.