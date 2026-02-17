RIGA, 16 Feb: The All Maggong Banggo Youth Association (AMBYA) donated benches and chairs to the AC office, the primary health centre, and the government secondary school here in Siang district on Monday.

The donated furniture was formally handed over in the presence of Riga Assistant Commissioner (AC) Philip Jerang. The initiative aims to improve basic infrastructure and provide better seating arrangements for staff, students, patients, and visitors in the respective institutions.

The AC lauded the AMBYA for its thoughtful contribution and proactive role in supporting public institutions. He appreciated the association’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare, stating that such collaborative efforts greatly strengthen grassroots development and foster a spirit of collective ownership.

The distribution was led by AMBYA president NarmiFiroz Tasing and general secretary Raphi Talom, along with other executive members of the association. The team visited the institutions to ensure the smooth handover of the furniture.(DIPRO)