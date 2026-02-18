[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: The Army has initiated dismissal proceedings against Major Sharyf Bhonsle of the 2 Para (SF), former aide-de-camp (ADC) to the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing in 2014 while on unauthorised vacation in Europe.

Bhonsle had reportedly travelled to Spain for para-jumping and had not sought proper authorisation from the authorities concerned for his trip. He had joined as ADC to the governor in Itanagar in January 2014.

Retired lieutenant general Nirbhay Sharma was the governor of Arunachal when Bhonsle was posted as his ADC. The Army first issued an apprehension roll against him in 2016, and has now initiated final termination proceedings. He went on leave in June 2014 and failed to rejoin duty on 18 August, 2014, the date of his rejoining.

When he did not report back, alarm bells rang at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) in Itanagar. His family was also unable to establish any contact with him. His last known location was traced to Norway, and since then he has had no contact with anyone.

Bhonsle hails from Maharashtra.

In October 2014, the Army declared him a deserter -a standard procedural designation under the Army rules for personnel absent without official leave (AWOL) beyond a specified period. Several theories circulated regarding the disappearance of Major Sharyf Bhonsle, but to date no concrete evidence has emerged to support any of them. Finally, after more than a decade, the Army has initiated proceedings to dismiss him from service.