Correspondent

RUKSIN, 17 Feb: The situation in Ruksin area in East Siang district is reported to be peaceful, as both the local administration and public protesters are maintaining calm over the silicon factory issue at the Industrial Growth Centre in Niglok.

Following a Gauhati High Court order, the East Siang district administration tried to push forward stranded trucks to the silicon factory on Sunday, but they could not do it due to massive protest by the local villagers. The material laden trucks, which were pushed back after facing massive public ire, are stranded in Ruksin headquarters.

There was a police-public clash at the Ngorlung portion of the MMJ (Mirem-Mikong-Jonai) road in Ngorlung. Consequently, the local administration was compelled to push back the material-laden trucks, besides lifting the security deployment from the area.

Officials of the district administration said they would conduct no further negotiation with the protesting villagers over the issue.

“Our officials are busy preparing for the Statehood Day celebration due on 20 February. After the day, we will chalk out a strategy to ensure unhindered supply of materials and machines to the silicon factory, as there is a high court order directing our local administration to do so,” informed Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the local administration cleared roadblocks on the MMJ road in the Ngorlung portion,using men and machines of the PWD on Tuesday morning and opened the route for commuters.

However, the protesting villagers are rigid in their stand against the silicon factory and are opposing operation of the silicon factory.