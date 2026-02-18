ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: ATURTO has officially become India’s first carbon-offset combat sports platform, marking a historic milestone in the country’s sporting landscape.

In partnership with Climact, ATURTO has successfully retired five tonnes of verified carbon credits, covering the measured carbon emissions generated from two major events: 3.7 tonnes of CO? from ATURTO Farmyard Fury (30 August, 2025), and 1.3 tonnes of CO2 from ATURTO 3.3 (21 December, 2025).

The retirement of these credits ensures that the emissions associated with these events have been fully offset through certified climate action projects.

Funds generated from these carbon credits are supporting two high-impact environmental initiatives in India:

the India Organic Waste Management Programme, promoting biogas plants at domestic, community, and institutional levels to reduce fossil fuel dependence and improve sustainable organic waste management, and improved agricultural practices for rice cultivation in Telangana. It will also reduce methane (CH4) emissions through alternative wetting and drying techniques in paddy cultivation.

These initiatives contribute to measurable greenhouse gas reductions while strengthening sustainable development practices.

By taking responsibility for its environmental footprint, ATURTO is redefining what modern sporting platforms represent – performance, accountability, and sustainability.

“As India’s first combat sports platform to implement verified carbon offsetting, ATURTO sets a precedent for environmentally responsible sporting events nationwide,” it stated in a release.

“ATURTO remains committed to integrating climate-conscious strategies into future editions and inspiring other sporting organisations across India to adopt responsible environmental practices,” the release added.

Official certificates confirming the retirement of carbon credits have been issued, it added.