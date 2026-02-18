DAPORIJO, 17 Feb: The Upper Subansiri districtadministration rescued a mentally challenged destitute person, who had been lying at an open space in Daporijo town for the past few months.

The rescue was carried out with prior permission from the man’s family members, who also coordinated in the rescue.

The rescue was accomplished with support from Deepak Nabam Living Home, as Nabam, along with his team, came all the way from Itanagar to Daporijo to ensure the safe evacuation and rehabilitation of the destitute person.

The rescued individual has been shifted to the Deepak Nabam Living Home in Itanagar for proper care, medical treatment, and shelter.

Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo applauded the mission of the Deepak Nabam Living Home Society. In addition to logistical and administrative coordination, necessary monetary support was also provided by the district administration to facilitate immediate medical attention, transportation, and timely intervention during the rescue and rehabilitation process.

The family members of the rescued person were present during the rescue operation and expressed gratitude to the district administration and the shelter home authorities for their support, financial assistance, and humane approach. (DIPRO)