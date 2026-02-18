RIGA, 17 Feb: An awareness programme on the government’s livelihood schemes, self-sustenance initiatives, and the benefits of power generation was conducted at the assistant commissioner’s conference hall here in Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme aimed to educate participants on various government-supported opportunities for self-employment, sustainable income generation, and the economic and community advantages of power generation projects.

Addressing the participants, Riga Assistant Commissioner Philip Jerang emphasised the benefits of livelihood schemes, the model village concept, and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). He urged the public to extend their full support to these programmes and directed line departments to “ensure comprehensive awareness and assistance for beneficiaries.”

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the government’s approach, Jerang stated that “the government is pro-people, not pro-party. I urge everyone to work together,irrespective of party affiliations, for the collective benefit of our community.”

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tamat Tatak spoke on the importance of special packages, their effective implementation, and the value of government-public partnerships in driving sustainable development.

Representatives from various line departments, including fisheries, agriculture, and veterinary, shared insights into their respective fields and committed to providing every possible support to the participants and beneficiaries.

During the programme, booklets on the SUMP were distributed among the public, local leaders, head gaon buras, and gaon buras.

Local leaders, community members, and representatives from line departments participated in the programme. (DIPRO)