ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: A militant belonging to the banned NSCN (Akato) outfit has surrendered before security forces in Tirap district, an official statement said.

The surrendered operative has been identified as 23-year-old self-styled sergeant Inno Mosha Pangsa.

A resident of Nagaland’s Tuensang district, Pangsa had joined the organisation on 19 April, 2022.

During the surrender in Khonsa on Sunday, the insurgent handed over one .32 calibre pistol, four cartridges and a walkie-talkie radio set with a charger, it said.

The surrendered militant was handed over to the Tirap police for further action. (PTI)