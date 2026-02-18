ANINI, 17 Feb: A two-day orientation programme for the newly elected panchayati raj institution (PRI) members concluded here in Dibang Valley district on Monday.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of representatives from across the district, and served as a comprehensive capacity-building initiative aimed at empowering PRI members with the knowledge and skills required for effective and responsive local governance.

Organised to enhance understanding of roles and responsibilities, financial management systems, and the implementation of key developmental schemes at the village and block levels, the orientation focused on equipping the elected representatives to function with greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak underscored the crucial role of PRI representatives in driving grassroots development, and urged them to make the most of the two-day programme to serve their communities with dedication, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility.

District Panchayat Development Officer Lijum Ete delivered a detailed presentation on the panchayati raj system, elaborating its structure, functional mechanisms, and the statutory roles and responsibilities of PRI members. He encouraged active participation and emphasised the importance of informed decision-making, transparency in public dealings, and collaborative governance for sustainable rural development.

Over the course of the programme, resource persons from various departments conducted technical and interactive sessions, providing practical guidance on administrative procedures, schemes’ implementation, financial prudence, and convergence of developmental activities.

The sessions witnessed active interaction, constructive discussions, and experience-sharing among the participants, making the programme both informative and engaging.

Among the attendees were Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sadhu Mihu, Zilla Parishad Member Siyo Mihu, and Emi Yala, along with all PRI members of the district. (DIPRO)