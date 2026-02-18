JAMIRI, 17 Feb: Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow inaugurated the newly constructed circle office (CO) building here in Thrizino block, in the presence of government officials, panchayat leaders and general public, on Tuesday.

Glow in his address reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that every villager has access to quality services and various government schemes of the administration and other departments. He appealed to the villagers to extend their cooperation to the administration and other departments to ensure quality development work in the area.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar appealed to the villagers to maintain cooperation with administrative officers and heads of departments for effective and quality development in the area.

The DC further urged the villagers to avail of the benefits provided during Seva Aapke Dwar camps and other government-sponsored schemes and services. He assured that any issue would be resolved at an early stage without compromising the quality of development works in the area.

Thrizino ADC Topek Kakki, Singchung ADC Murnya Kakki, Jamiri Assistant Commissioner Moyir Kato, other government officials, ZPMs, senior leaders, and PRI and village council members also attended the inauguration ceremony. (DIPRO)