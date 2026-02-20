ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik handed over a collection of library books to the children of Oju Mission at the Lok Bhavan here on Thursday.

As part of his philanthropic initiative, the governor donated more than 150 books aimed at nurturing curiosity, values, and imagination among young readers.

The collection includes Amar Chitra Katha comics, books on inspiring personalities and Indian freedom fighters, illustrated editions of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Panchatantra tales, titles on inventions and discoveries, and stories of Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Interacting with the children, the governor encouraged them to cultivate a regular reading habit, emphasising that books are lifelong companions that expand knowledge, strengthen character, and open doors to new opportunities. He expressed hope that access to good reading material would inspire the children to dream big, learn continuously, and grow into responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.

Oju Mission chairperson Ratan Anya attended the occasion along with her dedicated team of teachers and social workers and children in need.

Expressing gratitude, she thanked the governor for his compassionate gesture, noting that it would greatly benefit all the special children of the mission.(Lok Bhavan)