NEW DELHI, 19 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop and Information Technology & Communication Director Neelam Yapin Tanarepresented the Government of Arunachal at the inaugural ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit-2026 at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is witnessing the participation of 118 countries, including heads of states, global AI leaders, and more than 500 industry experts.

The event, themed ‘Sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhaya’ (Welfare for all, happiness of all), underscores India’s vision to lead the global AI revolution by fostering inclusive growth, ethical innovation, and responsible AI deployment.

The prime minister outlined the MANAV vision for AI, emphasising on moral and ethical systems, accountable governance, national sovereignty, accessible and inclusive frameworks, and valid and legitimate practices.

The representatives attended plenary sessions,featuring inaugural addresses by union Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, industry leaders including N Chandrasekaran (Tata Group), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Sundar Pichai (Google), and António Guterres (UN secretary-general).

It featured a keynote address by French President Emmanuel Macron, and the prime minister’s address. Subsequent keynote addresses and conversations involved Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Bill Gates (Gates Foundation), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), and international panels with ministers from Togo, Indonesia, Egypt, Costa Rica, UAE, and others on AI governance and digital transformation.

The prime minister also led a delegation tour of pavilions showcasing AI solutions at the Bharat pavilion with zones on AI infrastructure, foundational models, livestock & dairy, bridgital loom, and Gyan Bharatam, followed by those from Estonia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Africa AI Village, and France.

Insights from these sessions on AI applications in agriculture, education, infrastructure, and governance offered Arunachal valuable opportunities to advance e-governance, skill development, and sustainable initiatives, bridging digital divides in remote and hilly areas.