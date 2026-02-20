DAPORIJO, 19 Feb: A mega legal awareness programme-cum-anti-drugs awareness campaign was conducted here in Upper Subansiri district recently, wherein over 506 participants, including gaon buras/buris, self-help groups, vendors, teachers and students from various schools took part.

It was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Upper Subansiri District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the Upper Subansiri District Law Students’ Union, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), to sensitise the people of the district to various mandated scheme and programmes of the NALSA, and other government welfare schemes for the marginalised people.

During the programme, Chief Judicial MagistrateNarang Laji spoke about constitutional rights, free legal services to the citizens, especially marginalised people, guaranteed under the Constitution, and the Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987, while ADC B Sorum urged the GBs to know their constitutional rights.

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomgo Ado highlighted the roles and functions of the SLSA and the DLSA, and the right and entitlement to free legal services by the weaker sections of society. Advocates Mian Bui, Kani Nada Maling, Lukmar Digbak and Iken Ado spoke on topics like women protection laws, juvenile justice, consumer protection, tribal rights, drug abuse eradication, FIR and bail procedures, POCSO Act, lok adalat, senior citizens’ rights, fundamental rights and duties, MACT claims, marriage registration, NALSA (Legal Services to Victim of Acid Attack) Scheme, 2016, rights of persons with mental illness and disabilities, etc.

DSP K Ronya and SI J Natung also spoke on the occasion.