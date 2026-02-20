YINGKIONG, 19 Feb: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang flagged off the running event of the maiden edition of the International Military Adventure Challenge Cup-2026 from the Adventure Village here on Thursday.

The event was organised by the 5 Army Brigade, Aalo (W/Siang), as part of its efforts to promote adventure sports, physical endurance, and international cooperation. Two international teams, representing Indonesia and Nepal, participated in the event.

As per the schedule, the participants participated in a running segment up to Gossang, followed by a cycling expedition from Gossang to Pugging. The event showcased resilience, teamwork, and the spirit of adventure while highlighting the scenic landscape of the region. (DIPRO)