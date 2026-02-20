YAZALI, 19 Feb: Trade & Commerce Deputy Director Toko Togur inaugurated a spices processing centre at Tagar Complex here in Keyi Panyor district on Thursday.

Blessing the processing centre, Bishop Benny Varghese Edathattel from the Itanagar diocese said that the facility would ensure fair value for farmers’ produces, prevent exploitation, “and bring justice to their hard work through value addition.”

He expressed hope that the centre would inspire more farmers to enhance production, and gave assurance that the Catholic church would always extend cooperation to the department in such developmental initiatives.

Togur in his address termed the occasion a “historic day” for Keyi Panyor district. He said that the centre would benefit not only local spice growers but also farmers from neighbouring districts such as Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri and Kamle.

Highlighting the department’s initiatives under ease of doing business (EODB), he informed that the trade & commerce department is delivering trading licences in a hassle-free manner through the EODB portal and is currently among the top-performing departments in service delivery.

He further informed that the state government is aggressively promoting local entrepreneurship, and that various loan schemes are available to support both production and promotion of local products.

He announced that the department is soon establishing an export facilitation centre at its headquarters in Chimpu, Itanagar, “which will enable local exporters to handle export-import-related matters within the state instead of travelling to cities like Guwahati, Kolkata or Delhi.”

Togur also urged the district’s farmers to showcase the agri-horti produces of Keyi Panyor district at the upcoming India International Trade Fair in New Delhi. He added that the department, in collaborates with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata, would provide handholding training in import and export to prospective exporters of the state from time to time. He assured to send local farmers for training at the IIFT, Kolkata.

Tatung Tama, a successful entrepreneur and proprietor of Tam’s Organic Pvt Ltd, encouraged farmers to focus on indigenous spices. She emphasised that there is high demand for Arunachal Pradesh’ products both nationally and internationally, as the state’s agri-horti produces are naturally grown through traditional practices and is by default organic. She cautioned farmers against using chemical fertilisers for higher yields and urged them to continue traditional cultivation methods using organic manure, cow urine, and dung. She also appealed to the public to support the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative by consuming locally grown, healthy food products.

Spices Board of India’s Itanagar Divisional Office Development Executive Toko Bath, and Mudang Mamung, proprietor of Mamon Brews, also spoke on the occasion and shared valuable insights on processing, branding and marketing opportunities.

Keyi Panyor district is rich in spices such as ginger, large cardamom and turmeric, along with other agri-horti produces. However, in the absence of processing facilities, farmers often had to sell their produces to agents at low prices. The newly inaugurated spices processing centre, with a capacity of 1,000 kg per day, is expected to significantly enhance value addition, ensure better price realisation and bring renewed hope to farmers of Keyi Panyor and neighbouring districts.

District Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, entrepreneurs, farmers, PRI members, church leaders and officials also attended the inauguration function. (DIPRO)