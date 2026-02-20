NAMSAI, 19 Feb: Union MoS for Tourism Suresh Gopi said that the Centre has “significantly prioritised ‘nari shakti’ (women’s empowerment) by placing a strong focus on women’s health, specifically targeting cervical cancer prevention and comprehensive screening.”

Gopi said this while chairing a comprehensive review meeting on the Aspirational District Programme at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (i/c) K Tikhak, the SP, and HoDs.

Gopi advised the health department to maintain a logbook of patients suffering from cervical and mammary gland cancers for effective monitoring and intervention.

On being apprised of the proposed medical college in the district, the MoS suggested that the college be established at the periphery of the district, “so as to ensure quicker access by residents of other districts and defence personnel stationed in border areas.”

Reviewing the education sector and noting the low learning outcome of Namsai district, he recommended assessment and training of teachers. He emphasised that teachers should be provided with appropriate training and capacity-building support, so that they may effectively contribute to nurture future leaders of the nation.

Regarding digital education infrastructure, he was informed that 38 digi-boards have been installed atsecondary and higher secondary schools under Phase-I with support from Oil India Limited, and that upper primary schools will be covered in the next phase.

In the agriculture sector, the MoS advised the promotion of millet cultivation as a nutritious alternative crop. He emphasised that all eligible beneficiaries under agriculture-based schemes should be covered and no one should be left out.

As the tourism minister, he informed that the Centre is implementing a ‘Tourism Boost Vision-2029’ to develop 50 top tourist destinations as world-class, integrated, and sustainable hubs by 2029, as announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. He encouraged the district administration to apply under the scheme once the detailed guidelines are issued shortly.

DPO Dr Kesab Sarmah delivered a detailed presentation on the Aspirational District Programme, the significant improvement of Namsai’s ranking to the 13th position, and key implementation challenges.

After the meeting, the MoS visited the district hospital here and reviewed the healthcare facilities and services being provided to the public. (DIPRO)