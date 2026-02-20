[ Shina Nyamtey ]

In a democratic society rooted in pluralism, cultural festivals are not merely ceremonial observances; they function as instruments of identity affirmation, social cohesion and participatory belonging. Nowhere is this more evident than in Arunachal Pradesh – a state internationally recognised for its extraordinary indigenous diversity, where traditions form the foundation of collective existence.

For the Ollo community of Lazu circle in Tirap district, Worang Juku is far more than a seasonal celebration. It embodies civilisational, ancestral memory and the reaffirmation of communal solidarity. The festival serves as a cultural institution through which values, oral histories and indigenous knowledge systems are transmitted across generations, strengthening both identity and social harmony.

Importantly, Worang Juku finds formal acknowledgment, officially enshrined in the state gazetted calendar of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting institutional recognition of its cultural significance within the state’s governance framework.

Yet, often the observance has been marked by an unexpected and deeply felt silence. Despite its official status, no public greetings or messages of acknowledgment were issued by the chief minister, the deputy chief minister, members of the council of ministers, or the member of Parliament representing Arunachal East.

For many within the Ollo community, this absence transcends administrative oversight; it raises broader concerns regarding cultural visibility, equitable representation, and inclusivity of public discourse.

In multicultural societies, symbolic gestures from elected leadership carry substantive political meaning. Greetings extended during indigenous festivals are not mere formalities; they represent the state’s moral acknowledgment of its diverse constituents.

Over the years, it has become an established governance practice in Arunachal for state leaders to extend public greetings during major tribal festivals such as Solung, Nyokum, Losar, Dree, Si-Donyi, and Reh. These acknowledgments reinforce the principle that every tribe, irrespective of demographic size or political influence, forms an equal stakeholder in the state’s identity.

For smaller and minority communities like the Ollos, such recognition functions as democratic reassurance. It signals that cultural preservation is a shared responsibility between communities and institutions of governance, not an isolated struggle.

When acknowledgment is absent, particularly for a festival officially recognised by the state, it unintentionally generates perceptions of exclusion. In democratic politics, perception often shapes public trust as strongly as policy outcomes.

Across India’s Northeast, cultural diplomacy has historically played a stabilising role in governance. Symbolic engagement with indigenous traditions has strengthened state-society relations, bridged administrative distances, and fostered emotional legitimacy for public institutions.

In geographically remote and culturally diverse regions like Arunachal, symbolic communication assumes heightened importance. A message of greeting may appear administratively insignificant, yet socially it conveys recognition, politically it communicates respect, and institutionally it affirms representation.

The absence of such engagement resonates beyond ceremonial expectations. It intersects with broader anxieties faced by minority communities striving to preserve language, customs and cultural heritage amid rapid socioeconomic transformation and modernisation pressures.

Inclusive governance requires cultural sensitivity. The strength of Arunachal lies in its ethos of ‘unity in diversity’. However, unity must be actively practiced through equitable acknowledgment and inclusive representation. Governance cannot be confined solely to infrastructure development or administrative delivery; it must also nurture emotional connectivity with all communities.

Young members of smaller indigenous groups closely observe how their traditions are recognised within public institutions. Leadership acknowledgment cultivates pride, strengthens civic engagement, and encourages cultural continuity. Silence, even when unintended, risks fostering alienation and weakening the psychological bond between citizens and governance structures.

Cultural acknowledgment requires neither budgetary allocation nor policy restructuring – only awareness, responsiveness, and sensitivity within leadership communication.

The Ollo community does not seek preferential treatment; it seeks parity of recognition within the shared cultural mosaic of Arunachal. Worang Juku represents centuries of lived heritage and collective resilience. Its acknowledgment strengthens not only one community but the broader democratic vision of an inclusive and culturally confident state.

As Arunachal advances towards modernisation and development, cultural dignity must remain central to governance philosophy. Silence, at times, speaks louder than words. Yet during moments of cultural celebration, words of acknowledgment carry the power to unite citizens, reinforce trust and strengthen democratic belonging.

Worang Juku is not merely the heritage of the Ollos; it is a microcosm of Arunachal’s plural soul. It demands unequivocal respect and visibility. (The contributor is convener, All Ollo Students’ Union)