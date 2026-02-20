The boundary conflict in the region has been severe, with several states embroiled in it. Assam, which shares its boundary with many northeastern states, has been at loggerheads with them, and there have been violent clashes resulting in human casualties.

However, with the intervention of the court, some of the issues have made steady progress. During the recent legislative session of the Assam assembly, members were informed that talks are being held at the highest level with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, while the matter concerning Nagaland is before the Supreme Court.

Twelve points of difference were identified with Meghalaya, and regional committees were formed on both sides to resolve them. This was followed by an agreement in March 2022 to resolve disputes in six of these areas, while efforts are ongoing to settle the remaining issues.

Assam and Arunachal have constituted 12 regional committees and have agreed to conduct a joint survey of the interstate boundary to resolve their border disputes. The Survey of India has started the survey in the 38.93 km stretch falling under Pakke-Kessang district of Arunachal and Biswanath district of Assam, which will be followed by the erection of boundary posts. Matters between Assam and Nagaland, and Assam and Mizoram, are currently before the court.

Progress in resolving the boundary issues among the northeastern states should finally bring peace and tranquility to the border areas, which have not always been peaceful, with confrontations not uncommon. Peace in these regions is vital for the people living along the borders, and they must remain stakeholders in achieving a peaceful and final settlement.