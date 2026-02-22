PASIGHAT, 21 Feb: Under Operation Sadbhavana, the Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps has brought a transformative change to a government primary school in Mongku village in East Siang district.

In a step towards safeguarding the health, hygiene and dignity of young children, the Army inaugurated new pucca toilet blocks for boys and girls at the school. Until now, students relied on makeshift arrangements, often facing discomfort and health risks.

The newly constructed sanitation facilities mark a significant improvement in basic infrastructure, ensuring a safer and more dignified learning environment for the youngest members of the community.

The facility was inaugurated by retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao, in the presence of officers from the Sigar military station, civil administration representatives, village elders, school authorities and students.

The occasion reflected the spirit of collaboration between military and civil stakeholders, reinforcing the ethos of military-civil fusion in action.

Expressing gratitude, the village administration and the school management committee conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this thoughtful initiative under Operation Sadbhavana. (DIPRO)