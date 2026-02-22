KHONSA, 21 Feb: Two separate fire incidents occurred in Tirap district on 20 February, affecting a few houses and a temporary structure of a weekly market.

The first fire incident occurred in the afternoon at the weekly market beside Borduria road, while the second incident occurred at Nogna village at around midnight, affecting a few houses and spreading across a considerable area, posing a serious threat to life and property.

There were no reports of casualties.

The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles responded promptly to both fire incidents along with the local administration and emergency services.

Due to the prompt and coordinated efforts, both fires were brought under control, preventing further damage. Necessary preventive measures have been initiated in both cases to avoid recurrence of such incidents. (DIPRO)