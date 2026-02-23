ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Thirty-seven youths from different districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Bankura, Murshidabad, Barasat, Malda and North 24 Parganas are participating in an interstate youth exchange programme, which got underway at Don Bosco Youth Centre here on Sunday.

The programme, being organised under the aegis of MY Bharat initiative of the union youth affairs & sports ministry, was inaugurated by Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari Tadar, in the presence of state BJP Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen and others.

Delivering the welcome address, MY Bharat Deputy Director Gopesh Pandey highlighted the importance of youth engagement in nation-building, and said that such exchange programmes strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by fostering mutual understanding and friendship among young citizens from different states.

The mayor in her address encouraged the participants to actively engage in cultural learning and dialogue, stating that the youths are the driving force behind a developed and united India. She appreciated the initiative of MY Bharat in creating platforms that promote national integration.

Lollen in his address lauded the effort, and emphasised that emotional integration among youths is essential for strengthening the country’s unity.

Shubham Roygupta from Kolkata said that the programme provides and excellent opportunity to explore Arunachal Pradesh’ culture while sharing Bengali traditions.

Arpita Paul from Howrah said that interacting with youths from another state broadens perspectives and strengthens national unity, while Anup Mandal from Malda appreciated the warm hospitality extended to them, and Anindita Das from Barsat stated that such initiatives empower youths and reinforce the vision of a united and developed India.

The programme is being held from 22 to 26 February, and will feature cultural performances, interactive sessions, and exposure visits aimed at strengthening bonds of friendship and national integration.