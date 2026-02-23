[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 22 Feb: Several incidents of forest fires are being reported from various parts of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district for last few days.

The cause of the fires is reportedly dry weather, and human negligence in some cases, sources said.

SP Manish Shaurya informed that, following the report of fire incidents near Sally Lake and multiple other locations, including Dambuk, the LDV police immediately coordinated with the director of fire and emergency services in Assam.

“Three additional fire tenders were mobilised from adjoining districts with the prompt intervention of the director and superintendents of police of Sadiya and Tinsukia, who facilitated immediate deployment of fire tenders and manpower,” the SP informed.

He said the fires were effectively brought under control, preventing further spread and potential damage.

On Thursday night, following another report of a forest fire at a plantation area in Bhismaknagar in Koronu forest range, a police team rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire with the help of fire and emergency services.

All the plant saplings inside the area were reportedly damaged by the fire and a person/trespasser was spotted. A case under the BNS has been registered at the Roing police station. The exact cause of the fire is being examined.

Shaurya urged the citizens to immediately report any instance of fire or related emergency to the nearest authorities. “Causing a forest fire is a punishable offence and the police will take severe action against those who are found indulging in such negligence,” the SP said.

The police also issued an advisory, stating that any person found directly or indirectly responsible for causing forest fire, whether intentionally or due to negligence, shall face strict legal action.

In addition, action may also be initiated under the Indian Forest Act and other applicable environmental laws, the advisory said.

It directed the village authorities, GBs, PRI members and community leaders to spread awareness and immediately report any instance of smoke or fire to the nearest police station.

The district administration has also released a similar advisory, wherein all shopkeepers and commercial establishments have been asked to install and maintain functional fire extinguishers in their buildings. It prohibited burning of leaves, garbage or agricultural residues.

The advisory said entry into forested zones should be avoided unless essential, and campfires and cooking in forest areas have been strictly prohibited.

It also requested the village heads and community leaders to activate local ‘fire watch patrols’, while the forest department and the administrative officers concerned have been directed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring in vulnerable areas in their respective jurisdictions.

It asked the citizens to immediately report any signs of smoke or fire to the emergency helpline numbers: Fire services: 112/03803-222203/9402475985; police helpline: 8415852461; DDMO: 8794757424; DEOC: 1077 (toll-free)/9485236815 (all services), 8414955820 (district control room; 8415852461 (fire & emergency services); and 6909313467/03803222203.