Many police personnel have been caught selling drugs in the state.

The latest case has emerged from West Siang, where the anti-drug squad of the West Siang district police arrested several individuals, one of whom is a policeman. The police seized suspected heroin, marijuana, and cash from the accused.

While the police are investigating further to uncover any wider network, as the state battles a worrying drug scene, it is even more distressing that several police personnel have been found to be involved in drug peddling as well as drug use.

Despite the government’s proposal for personnel to come forward and seek treatment by attending deaddiction camps, several such cases have emerged. The number of peddlers within the department has been exposed by the department itself to discourage other police personnel from getting involved.

The lucrative world of drugs seems to be more appealing than the fear of the law to the law keepers themselves. The department must find better ways and means of dealing with the crisis within its own ranks.