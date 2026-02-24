NIRJULI, 23 Feb: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here organised a two-day intra-institutional innovation competition on 18 and 19 February on the theme ‘Business plan competition’.

The event aimed at fostering entrepreneurial thinking, creativity, and innovation among students across disciplines.

The competition was designed to provide a dynamic platform for students to conceptualise, develop, and present viable business ideas within a limited timeframe. The topics were pre-selected by the organisers and allotted to the participating teams through a lottery system to ensure fairness, adaptability, and unbiased selection. Each team was given 19 hours to prepare a comprehensive business plan along with a detailed presentation.

The event emphasised the development of essential entrepreneurial competencies such as teamwork, time management, leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. It also encouraged students to translate academic knowledge into practical, market-oriented business solutions.

A total of 22 teams participated in the competition.

After a rigorous evaluation by the jury panel, four teams were declared winners. While prizes were initially designated for three positions, the exceptional quality of ideas and presentations led to two teams being jointly awarded the third prize.

Team JK secured the first prize, Team Excel-Erators won the second prize, and Team Gearheads and Team Xipaa shared the third prize.

The jury also specially appreciated the commendable efforts of Team Rising Stars and Team Startify, who missed securing a winning position by a small margin. Their innovative ideas and impactful presentations received high praise from the evaluators.

The event was organised and coordinated by the IIC members, comprising Humanities and Social Sciences Assistant Professor Dr Geling Modi, Civil Engineering Assistant Professor Dr Tori Basar, and Mechanical Engineering Assistant Professor Kaustav Moni Bora.