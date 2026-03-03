The Iran-US conflict, driven by decades of mistrust of each other, has reached a boiling point. The US believes that Iran’s nuclear ambitions and support for armed groups across the Middle East is a threat, while Iran views the presence of US military forces and US sanctions as disturbing for regional stability. Each side views the other as the aggressor, and neither has shown genuine willingness to compromise. The Iran-US war has already claimed more than 200 lives, raising fears of a prolonged and uncontrollable war.

It seems that both the nations have reached the point of no return as Iran’s leadership has declared it will not negotiate with the United States, while Washington signals openness to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.

For India, it is time to act decisively. Nearly nine million Indians live and work across the Middle East, including thousands in Iran, Israel, and the Gulf. With flights suspended and airspace closed, thousands of Indians are reportedly stranded.

India must rise to the moment, not only to protect its diaspora but also as a responsible global actor. By working with friendly nations, New Delhi can play a constructive role in ending the conflict and bringing about global peace and economic stability.