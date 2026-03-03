ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) reaffirmed its commitment to working in close collaboration with all state-level associations and authorities concerned to build a robust and inclusive sports framework that empowers youths and advances Arunachal Pradesh’ sporting aspirations at the national and international levels.

The AOA on Monday held a consultative meeting with representatives of 36 active state-level sports associations to deliberate on key challenges and opportunities related to athletes’ development in Arunachal, with the objective of contributing meaningfully to India’s sporting excellence, according to an AOA release.

During the consultation, the participating associations engaged in detailed discussions on strengthening the sports ecosystem of the state in alignment with the broader ‘Olympic Mission’ and national sporting goals.

The participants emphasised the need for a shared commitment of all stakeholders to nurture talents and elevate Arunachal’s presence on national and international platforms.

A common concern expressed by the associations was the absence of national and international standard ‘field of play’ infrastructure across various disciplines. It was observed also that most sports in the state are functioning without adequate competition-grade facilities, which hampers athletes’ preparation for higher-level events, the release said.

In addition, the shortage of qualified and certified coaches was highlighted as a critical gap, particularly in view of the growing number of aspiring athletes across districts.

The AOA stated that each state-level sports association presented its concerns, developmental plans, and discipline-specific requirements through detailed presentations. After comprehensive deliberations, several resolutions were adopted to consolidate the issues and proposals into a structured memorandum to be submitted to the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) for further consideration by the government.

The meeting further underscored the urgent need for timely and effective coordination among key stakeholders, including the Sports Authority of Arunachal, the sports and youth affairs department, the Arunachal Olympic Association, and the state-level sports associations. It was collectively felt that a well-defined, comprehensive plan supported by coordinated and sustained action is essential to systematically develop infrastructure, strengthen coaching systems, and create pathways for athlete progression, it said.

The meeting was held under the leadership of AOA president Taba Tedir and its secretary-general Bamang Tago.