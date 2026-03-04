ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) in its sixth sitting held here on Tuesday finalised the agenda for the upcoming sixth budget session of the eighth legislative assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled to be held from 6 to 12 March.

The committee also reviewed items of government business and other legislative matters to be taken up during the session to ensure smooth and effective conduct of proceedings.

The sitting, held under the chairmanship of Speaker Tesam Pongte Tutsa, was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Kumar Waii, Thangwang Wangham, Nikh Kamin and Oken Tayeng.

Earlier in the morning, the second sitting of the Rules Committee of the 8th APLA was also held under the chairmanship of Speaker Tesam Pongte.

During the meeting, the members discussed in detail the proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Study Book of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business concerning the various committees of the assembly.

The committee formally adopted the amendments to ensure greater clarity, efficiency, and effectiveness in legislative functioning. The report of the committee will be placed in the upcoming session for final adoption.

MLAs Ninong Ering, Wanglin Lowangdong, and Thangwang Wangham, Advocate General Indraneel Choudhury, and assembly officers, including Secretary Tadar Meena, Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang, Deputy Secretary Longman Ronrang, and Undersecretary Kheto Lowang attended the meeting. (Speaker’s PR Cell)