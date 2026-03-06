NAHARLAGUN, 5 Mar: Dr Mari Basar, a distinguished surgeon and the first oncologist from Arunachal Pradesh, breathed his last on Thursday at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here after a prolonged illness.

A native of Basar in Leparada district, Dr Basar received his early education in Basar and later studied at the government higher secondary school in Aalo. He completed his BSc from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat before pursuing medical studies at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, where he obtained his MBBS and later his master of surgery (MS).

Dr Basar had joined the Arunachal Pradesh health service and begun his career at the Upper Subansiri district hospital in Daporijo. Over the years, he served with distinction at the general hospitals in Pasighat, Tezu, and Naharlagun as a surgical specialist. He later received specialised training in cancer care from the renowned Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, becoming the first oncologist of the state, and contributed significantly to the development of cancer treatment services in Arunachal.

Throughout his long and dedicated career, Dr Basar served the people of the state with compassion, integrity, and professional excellence until his superannuation. He is survived by his wife, one daughter, and one son.

Meanwhile, Leparada Artiste Forum chairman Pinku Basar has mourned the demise of Dr Mari Basar and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, praying for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Pradesh Surgeons Association has also expressed grief over the untimely demise of Dr Basar, one of the most respected senior surgeons of the state and a pioneer in the field of cancer surgery in Arunachal.

In a statement, the association stated that Dr Basar dedicated his life to the service of humanity and the advancement of surgical care in the state. “Through his exceptional clinical skills, unwavering commitment, and visionary leadership, he played a pivotal role in developing and strengthening cancer surgery services in Arunachal Pradesh,” the association stated.

It added: “His contributions have left an indelible mark on the medical fraternity and brought relief and hope to innumerable patients and their families. He was not only an accomplished surgeon but also a mentor and inspiration to generations of young doctors and surgeons. His humility, compassion, and dedication to patient care will continue to be remembered and cherished by colleagues, students, and the community at large.”

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Arunachal state branch also deeply mourned the death of Dr Basar. “The sudden demise of Dr Basar has left a big void amongst our fraternity, and we deeply mourn his untimely departure. We express our deepest condolences on behalf of the whole medical fraternity,” the IMA state branch stated in a condolence message.