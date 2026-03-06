ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Yojana in providing financial security to workers in the unorganised sector.

The deputy chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving India’s growth through infrastructure, manufacturing and economic development.

Marking seven years of the pension scheme, Mein described the initiative as a major step towards strengthening social protection for workers who form the backbone of the country’s workforce.

“Seven years of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, a landmark pension scheme providing financial security to workers in the unorganised sector, strengthening social protection for the backbone of India’s workforce,” he wrote in a post on X.

Emphasising the broader impact of the scheme, Mein said it reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development and social justice.

“By ensuring dignity, stability, and a secure future for millions of hardworking citizens, the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and social justice,” he said.

The PM-SYM scheme, launched by the Centre in 2019, is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme aimed at providing old-age security to workers in the unorganised sector.

Under the scheme, eligible workers receive a minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60, with contributions made during their working years matched by the central government.

The initiative seeks to provide financial stability and social security to millions of workers engaged in informal occupations across the country.

In another social media post, Mein said that infrastructure, manufacturing and economic strength are the key pillars driving India’s rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Infrastructure, manufacturing, and economic strength are the three powerful engines driving the rapid progress of India. Guiding and accelerating these sectors with clear vision and decisive leadership is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also called upon citizens to actively participate in the country’s development journey and contribute to building a stronger and self-reliant nation. (PTI)