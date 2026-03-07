ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: As many as seven important bills were introduced in the Assembly on Friday.

Home Minister Mama Natung introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, which seeks to provide for the maintenance of fire and emergency services and strengthen provisions for fire prevention and safety measures in buildings and premises across the state.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill, aimed at creating a comprehensive legal framework for regulating the transfer and posting of both teaching and non-teaching staff in the department.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill to amend the state GST Act, 2017.

He also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill to amend the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006.

Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) (Amendment) Bill to amend the Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill.

Both the bills seek to amend the respective existing Acts. (PTI)

Quotes of the Day

# “Changlang mein kuch kaam nahi hua bolna galat hai.” – Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, responding to MLA Hamjong Tangha in relation to Powergrid work in Changlang district.

# “Chalte chalte ungli karke chala gaya.” – Education Minister PD Sona, responding to a complaint about the transfer of a teacher raised by MLA Ninong Ering.

# “Nature ko protect nahi karega toh tourist kahan se ayega Arunachal mein?” – MLA Kumar Waii, moving a private member resolution in the Assembly: “This Assembly is of the opinion that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh needs to take urgent measures to strengthen the protection of wildlife and address human-wildlife conflict in the state.”

# “Chidiya ko mat maro bolte hain, lekin hum sab log khate hain.” – MLA Honchun Ngandam, emphasising the importance of a movement to protect wildlife.

# “Pasighat area mein paanch mahine se barish nahi hua. Jungle mein janwar khane ke liye kuch nahi raha.” – Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, highlighting the issue of wild animals coming near human settlements in his constituency.

# “Let us think of a solution, not a resolution.” – Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, urging MLA Kumar Waii to withdraw his private member resolution.