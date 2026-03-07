[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The lone Congress MLA, Kumar Waii, on the first day of the budget session moved a private member’s resolution stating, “This Assembly is of the opinion that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh needs to take urgent measures to strengthen the protection of wildlife and address human-wildlife conflict in the state.”

While moving the resolution, Waii said that the time has come to protect wildlife and address the growing problem of human-animal conflict in the state.

“People come to our state because of our rich forests and wildlife. But the rate at which the population of wild animals is depleting poses a serious threat to our future. We need to adopt the Sikkim model for the protection of wild animals,” said Waii.

Strongly urging the House to adopt the resolution, Waii requested members not to view the issue through the prism of party politics. “This is an issue which concerns every Arunachalee, irrespective of political party, tribe or district. Therefore, we should adopt this resolution and send a strong message towards the protection of wildlife,” he added.

Participating in the discussion, Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai highlighted the human-animal conflict in his constituency. “In the Sunpura area, a wild elephant recently killed a senior police official. There is growing fear among people in the area. Human-animal conflict has reached the next level in Arunachal and needs urgent attention,” he said.

He also expressed surprise that the environment and forest department does not have a proper roadmap to tackle the menace of wild elephants. “Bursting crackers to disperse elephants is a short-term measure. We need a proper roadmap to tackle this issue,” said Chai.

MLA Honchun Ngandam, participating in the discussion, said that everyone, including elected representatives, must take the initiative to protect wild animals. “We should stop consuming wild meat. This way, commercial hunting will stop,” he said.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang said that, due to the lack of rainfall, which has depleted the food sources of wild animals in forests, animals from the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary are entering nearby fields, causing distress to farmers.

Replying to the resolution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang suggested forming a committee comprising MLAs, to be selected by the Speaker, to further deliberate on the issue. “This is a very serious issue and we are all concerned about it. But let us think of a solution, not a resolution,” he said, urging Waii to withdraw the resolution.

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, while reading out the relevant rules to deal with such a scenario, suggested forming a panel of MLAs, to be decided by the Speaker, and the House agreed to it.