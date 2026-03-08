ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: The women and child development (WCD) department hosted a marathon here on Saturday on the eve of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

The event aimed to amplify the message of women’s empowerment, and to highlight the department’s commitment to the health and welfare of women across the state.

The race began from DK Convention Centre, drawing a diverse crowd of participants ranging from enthusiastic students to seasoned seniors. The event was split into two categories: a competitive 10-km marathon and a 5-km fun run, ensuring that women of all fitness levels could join the celebration.

Leading by example, WCD Commissioner Nyali Ete joined the run alongside WCD Director Chadan Tangjang.

“Our goal is to see women lead in every sphere – whether it’s on the track or in the workforce,” Ete said during the post-race media briefing. He further noted that the marathon was just the beginning, with a cyclothon scheduled for the following day to maintain the momentum of the celebration.

Director Tangjang reinforced this sentiment, urging the state’s women to embrace sports as a powerful medium “for self-expression and talent.”

The event also served as a platform for Mission Shakti, the government’s flagship initiative for women’s safety and empowerment. State nodal officer Bahi Koyu emphasised that under the leadership of WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, “the department is actively expanding its safety net through one-stop centres with specialised support hubs for women in distress, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides direct financial assistance for expectant and new mothers.”

The WCD department also announced that the upcoming International Women’s Day celebrations would include the Women Achievers Award Scheme – a ceremony dedicated to honouring local pioneers who have broken barriers in their respective fields.

NABARD celebrates IWD in Roing

International Women’s Day was celebrated by the NABARD in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the NABARD DDM office, in collaboration with NGO AMYAA.

The event focused on women’s empowerment, and encouraged a mindset of generosity, collaboration and reciprocity to advance gender equality, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain’.

Addressing the gathering, Mashelo GPC Nuri Mihu said that gender equality should be taught to everyone and parents should give equal importance to both male and female child. “There should not be any discrimination in the name of gender as women today are as proficient as men,” she said.

NABARD AGM Nitya Mili said that “not only 8 March but entire 365 days should be celebrated as Women’s Day for the immense contribution made by the women towards the society in both professional as well as personal endeavours.”

Mili informed about social security schemes such as PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY, and explained the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for the betterment of the girl child in the country.

ADO Gracy Linggi said that women should be taught to remain strong against all odds right from their childhood. She emphasised on “contributing time, resources, mentorship, and opportunities to support women, which will enable the communities to achieve shared prosperity with the core idea that when women thrive, we all rise.”

AMYAA president RK Paul Chawang shared his experience and the interventions made by the AMYAA in promoting women SHGs and entrepreneurs, and expressed satisfaction over the achievements of the women despite hurdles in society.

He said that “women empowerment should not only be written in books but it should be felt and experienced in its true spirit.”

APRB Branch Manager Sandeep Kumar spoke on the banking facilities being provided to the public, especially SHGs.

Lekhi-based Arunodaya University’s (AU) women development cell also celebrated the IWD with the theme ‘Rights, justice and action for all women and girls – Give to gain’.

The event brought together faculty members, administrators, and students to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in society.

Addressing the participants, former APSCW chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi highlighted important issues such as polygamy and women’s property rights, encouraging awareness and legal understanding among the audience.

AU’s Law Department Head Mantu Acharjee spoke about the evolution of women’s empowerment, and emphasised the significance of IWD as a platform to recognise women’s rights and achievements.

Deputy Registrar Kumod Kumar Jha also shared insights during the event, appreciating the role of women in academia and society. (With DIPR input)