ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik called upon every woman to believe in their worth, assert their rights, and confidently pursue greater opportunities, leadership, and economic independence.

Extending greetings to the women of the state on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, the governor said: “When women are supported, empowered, and visible, families grow stronger, communities become more resilient, and society as a whole moves forward.”

He said that this year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain’, reminds all of the truth that “when we give with purpose, we all grow.

“Generosity, of time, knowledge, resources, encouragement, and opportunity creates ripples of change,” he said.

“International Women’s Day is more than a celebration. It is a call to action as it urges us to recognise and honour the immense contributions women make every day across every sphere of life,” Parnaik said.

Stating that women are the backbone of families, the pillars of communities, and a driving force of progress, he said that in Arunachal Pradesh, women have emerged as inspiring symbols of self-reliance and determination, strengthening their households while contributing meaningfully to the economy and community development.

“Their resilience, courage, and excellence continue to shape the state’s growth and prosperity, and the government remains steadfast in its commitment to their holistic development, knowing that women’s empowerment is essential for an inclusive and thriving society,” the governor said.

“Let this occasion inspire action, spark meaningful change, and renew our collective resolve to build a future where every woman is supported to rise, empowered to lead, and free to succeed,” he said. (Lok Bhavan)