ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: The much-awaited Rime bridge over the Hijum river in West Siang district has been completed, ending years of isolation, an official said on Saturday.

The 15-metre bridge has been constructed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

The project has been executed by the public works department (PWD).

In 2023, the demand for a bridge had snowballed into a major controversy with residents resolving to abstain from participating in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and had served a ‘No bridge, no vote’ ultimatum to the state government.

“The bridge brings great relief, dramatically improving road access,” Aalo West MLA Topin Ete said.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and adviser to PWD minister Phurpa Tsering for their unwavering support, the MLA added, “This was a commitment I made to the people long ago, and I’m glad we’ve delivered.”

The project, which had a completion target of three years, has been completed within 10 months, contractor Pokpe Rime said. (PTI)