[ Lamwang Aran ]

In a remarkable milestone for horticultural innovation in Arunachal Pradesh, the pristine valley of Anini has witnessed the successful blooming of tulips for the first time. The pioneering scientific trial was conducted by Dr Oying Jamoh, horticulture specialist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dibang Valley, marking a promising beginning for floriculture in the highlands of the state.

The initiative aimed to evaluate the feasibility of cultivating tulips in Anini, a region whose agro-climatic conditions bear striking similarities to the renowned tulip-growing landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir. Blessed with a cool temperate climate, fertile soil, and favourable topography, the serene valley offered an ideal natural laboratory to test the adaptability and performance of different tulip varieties under local conditions.

Tulips, celebrated worldwide for their elegance and vibrant colours, are bulbous ornamental crops of high commercial value with strong demand in both domestic and international markets as premium cut flowers. Recognising this potential, tulip bulbs were procured from Kashmir and planted on a trial basis in Anini.

A total of 10,000 bulbs representing 13 varieties – apple dorm, big smile, avignon, blushing lady, parade, benja luca, Ile de France, strong gold, king’s blood, apricot impression, prince orange, orange monarch, and Negrita – were introduced for evaluation. Among these, apple dorm and Ile de France belong to the dwarf category, while the remaining varieties are tall-growing types known for their striking floral display.

The outcome of the trial has been highly encouraging. Most of the varieties demonstrated excellent growth and flowering performance under the unique agro-climatic conditions of Anini. Only three varieties – benja luca, big smile, and Ile de France – showed comparatively modest performance. The results indicate strong potential for the expansion of tulip cultivation in the region in the years to come.

Beyond its horticultural significance, the initiative holds immense promise for horticulture-based tourism. Nestled amidst the majestic landscapes of Dibang Valley, Anini is already celebrated for its untouched natural beauty and tranquil charm. The addition of vibrant tulip blooms is expected to further enhance the district’s appeal, offering visitors a spectacular floral experience set against the dramatic backdrop of the eastern Himalayas.

The programme was funded by Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, whose support has been instrumental in bringing this pioneering initiative to life. The successful trial was carried out with the active support of the KVK, Anini.

With the successful completion of this scientific trial, the future of commercial floriculture in Dibang Valley appears bright and promising. Expansion of cultivation areas and the development of market linkages for cut flowers could open new livelihood opportunities for local farmers while strengthening the region’s growing tourism profile. The initiative stands as an inspiring step towards diversification of horticultural crops and sustainable economic development in Arunachal.

A blooming future ahead

The successful introduction of tulips in Anini heralds a new chapter for floriculture and nature-based tourism in the state. With the potential establishment of seasonal tulip gardens and festivals, the valley may soon transform into a vibrant floral destination of Northeast India.

As these delicate blossoms now sway gently in the cool mountain breeze of Dibang Valley, residents and visitors alike may no longer need to travel to Kashmir to witness their splendour. Instead, the dream of a ‘Valley of Flowers’ in Arunachal may soon bloom into reality, right here in the enchanting valley of Anini. (The contributor is DTO, Dibang Valley)