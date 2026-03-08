ROTTE, 7 Mar: The Lower Siang district administration organised a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp at Rotte village in Koyu circle, bringing essential government services directly to the people of the remote area.

The programme was inaugurated by Koyu ZPM Nyachi Koyu, in the presence of ADC Ainstein Koyu, Koyu AC Dr M Kakki, and others.

Around 300 beneficiaries from Rotte and nearby villages attended the programme and availed of various government services and welfare schemes.

Several departments associated with public welfare participated in the camp, providing information, services, and on-the-spot assistance to the people. (DIPRO)