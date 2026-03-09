SEIJOSA, 8 Mar: A three-day orientation-cum-exposure tour for administrative officers from Namsai, Lohit, West Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts concluded here in Pakke-Kessang district on 6 March.

The programme, which began on 4 March, focused on accelerating the interstate border pillar erection process between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The primary objective of the tour was to provide the officers with firsthand field experience regarding the technical and administrative challenges of border demarcation. The participants visited active sites in Pakke-Kessang district to witness the ongoing erection of border pillars.

Key highlights of the field visit included technical briefings on understanding the GPS coordination and physical placement protocols for permanent structures, and sharing best practices to navigate local geographical and social challenges during the erection process.

Organised by the border affairs department and the Pakke-Kessang district administration, the initiative was part of a broader state strategy to hasten the completion of border infrastructure in all districts adjoining Assam.

By equipping officers with practical knowledge, the government aims to streamline efforts across the remaining border stretches.

The tour concluded with the officers drafting actionable strategies to implement in their home districts. Officers from Assam and the Survey of India also participated in the orientation programme.