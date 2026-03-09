[ Tage Rita Takhe ]

In the serene valley of Ziro, the Apatani community has long preserved a way of life that blends tradition, agriculture and craftsmanship. For generations, the valley has been known for its indigenous farming system, where rice cultivation is practiced with a deep sense for sustainability. At the heart of this landscape are the women of this vibrant community.

Apatani women work tirelessly in the terraced fields, nurturing crops that have brought the valley recognition far beyond Arunachal Pradesh. They run households, raise children and preserve cultural traditions through weaving. Traditional garments like jilang, jikhe, piisa lenda, etc, stand as living examples of their fine artistry. Each thread reflects knowledge carefully passed from mothers to daughters over many generations.

Yet, despite the central role in sustaining both family and culture, women in Apatani society were historically not given the same recognition or social standing as men. Leadership spaces were largely male dominated and the voices of women often remained within household boundaries.

Over time, change began to take shape and several organisations emerged.

In 2015, the Apatani Women’s Association, Ziro, popularly known as AWAZ, was established with a deep sense of purpose as an apex body dedicated to women. It emerged as a collective voice for and of women across the valley. Guided by its own set of byelaws, the organisation set out to address social concerns, strengthen women’s participation in community affairs and uphold cultural values while adapting to the realities of a changing society.

One of its earliest initiatives was the framing of the Ditung Potung, a set of social practice guidelines that banned the use of soft drinks and Indian Made Foreign Liquor during traditional ceremonies. Over the years, the AWAZ has steadily expanded its role in the community. The organisation also played a significant part in the establishment of the first women police station in Ziro, which was inaugurated on 14 April, 2020, marking an important step towards strengthening women’s safety and access to justice in the district.

The association established an office in 2024 at the heart of the mini-secretariat in Ziro. It also created spaces for economic and cultural empowerment. In 2025, the AWAZ Emporium was opened to promote traditional handloom and textile products, encouraging local artisans while preserving the rich weaving traditions of the Apatani community.

The AWAZ actively advocates gender equality and encourages young girls to pursue education, sports, entrepreneurship and professional careers. It also regularly honours women achievers at the state, national and international levels, inspiring the younger generation to aim higher.

The organisation regularly conducts plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, health camps and drug awareness programmes, often involving youths and local residents. It has also supported initiatives such as the AYA’s Mission Clean Ziro, Green Ziro and the Clean Kley Mission to help maintain cleanliness, while also promoting yoga and wellness practices for a healthier future.

Under the dynamic leadership of president Dr Subu Kampu Tasso and secretary Takhe Rinyo Nani, the AWAZ has steadily evolved from an organisation into a powerful and influential movement for social concerns in the community. One of its major initiatives was a drug awareness programme held at St Claret College, Salaya in August 2025, which was attended by more than 2,000 students and led by medical experts including a psychologist and a pulmonologist. Another awareness programme reached more than 450 women during the organisation’s 11th foundation day celebrations, bringing together SHGs, anganwadi workers and ASHAs, along with several women-centric groups to address the growing concern of substance abuse.

From protecting cultural values to confronting social challenges, the AWAZ has grown into one of the most active apex women’s organisations in the region. Recognising its consistent work and impact, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’ women and child development department honoured the AWAZ for its outstanding contribution to women’s endeavours and community service, and its efforts towards the welfare and wellbeing of women and children during the Women’s Day celebrations on 8 March, 2026.

The association expressed its gratitude for the recognition, stating that the honour would further motivate its members to remain committed to their work and continue serving the society with dedication. The AWAZ acknowledged that this recognition is the result of the collective efforts of its founder members and advisers who continues to guide the organisation in the best possible way.

The relentless dedication of Hage Shalla Yassung, Kuru Hassang Puming, Duyu Kojing Yakang, Kago Tadi Yassung, Hage Naku Yami, Dani Tamu Yakang, Tallo Jarjo Assung, Dani Gambo Yami, Millo Kunya Nengkar, Hano Tatung Yapii, Hibu Ellu Yapa (Lily), Kime Aya Mamung, Hibu Dole Dindi, Kuru Sera Yami, Dusu Shra Yadii, Liagi Miri Rinya, Nani Mali Yanyi, and Duyu Punu Jailyang laid the foundation and helped the organisation grow into what it is today.

As an evolving and inclusive organisation, the AWAZ also hopes to engage young minds, welcome fresh ideas and continue strengthening its work for the community. The association believes that this institutional recognition will inspire many other women-led organisations to remain steadfast in their efforts and carry forward the spirit of selfless service within their own communities.

In a valley rooted in tradition, an organisation like the AWAZ is a pillar of change, proving that when women find their collective voice, an entire community moves forward. (The contributor is IPR secretary, AWAZ)