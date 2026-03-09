ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The 149th monthly literary sitting of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) was held in its office premises here on Sunday.

During the sitting, Mukul Pathak recited two of his poems, titled ‘The Beard’ and ‘Against the Taj Mahal’, while Takhe Yasa recited her poem ‘Story Telling to Nake’.

Another participant, Takhe Yebyang, recited her two poems, while RN Koley read out an article from his book Understanding the Adis.

The APLS has decided to celebrate its 150th monthly literary sitting on 12 April in a grand manner.