Meritorious sportspersons felicitated

CHIMPU, 8 Mar: The three-day Fit India Women’s Week concluded, celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) here on Sunday.

On the occasion, several meritorious sportspersons of SLSA were felicitated as ‘Iron Lady’ and ‘Rising Star’, in recognition of their outstanding achievements in different national and international sporting events.

Those felicitated were taekwondo players Radha Bangsia, Rakhe Sumpa, Dakyir Basar, and Ongnu Lukha; judoka Luna Techi Tara; and wushu players Mercy Ngaimong, Neyman Wangsu, and Mepung Lamgu.

The celebration began with an energetic Zumba fitness session conducted by ace arm wrestler Ibi Lollen and Zumba trainer Gymar Najir.

The session was followed by a mini fitness challenge featuring plank holding and skipping competitions among the athletes.

An inspiring programme themed ‘When she moves, India moves’ was also organised, featuring a special talk on women empowerment by Miss Arunachal 2025 winner Taba Jumshi.

Jumshi spoke about the importance of confidence, determination, and self-belief among young women. She encouraged the young girls not to limit themselves due to societal expectations, but to rise above norms and pursue their dreams with courage and determination.

Emphasising the importance of education, hard work, and resilience, she motivated the athletes to believe in their potential and contribute positively to society, reminding them that when women progress, the nation moves forward.

Ace wushu athlete Neyman Wangsu and a rising taekwondo player Dakyir Basar shared their experiences of overcoming challenges and failures, highlighting how continuous training, determination, and the guidance of SLSA coaches helped them grow into national and international level players. Their stories served as a source of inspiration for the young athletes present.

Wangsu had won three silver medals at the Moscow Wushu Stars, 2025 and a gold medal at the National Games, 2025, while Basar won gold in the U-38 kg category at the 70th SGFI U-17 Boys & Girls National School Games, 2025-26.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Vice Chairperson Bengia Yaying Tadar highlighted the importance of gender equality, and urged everyone to encourage and support women in sports as well as in other fields.

She advised the young athletes to listen to their teachers and coaches, maintain a balance between education and sports, and uphold discipline in their lives.

Tadar emphasised that discipline, dedication, and respect are essential for building a successful career.

The event was attended by Sports Director Tadar Appa, Sports Deputy Director Mala Lingi, SLSA Principal Likha Vidha, Sports Officer (HQ) Nada Apa, Sports Officer (HQ) Tumto Loyi, SAA Sports Officer Teli Kahi, coaches of SLSA, and officials of the sports department.