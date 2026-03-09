ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh emerged the champion of the inaugural East Zone Grappling Championship-2026, which concluded at DK Badminton Hall here on Sunday.

West Bengal and Bihar secured the second and the third position, respectively.

The prizes, medals, trophies and certificates to the winners were distributed by Sports Minister Kento Jini, Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir, and AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago.

Grapplers from eight Northeastern states, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha took part in the championship.

Jini appreciated the efforts of the organisers and highlighted the importance of promoting combat sports and providing platforms for young athletes to showcase their talents.

Tedir commended the successful organisation of the championship and encouraged athletes to continue striving for excellence at national and international levels.

Grappling Federation of India national general secretary Subodh Kumar Yadav and GAAAP president Loku Sono also spoke.

Twenty-five grapplers from Arunachal participated in the championship. The event was organised by the Grappling Association of Arunachal Pradesh from 6 to 8 March.