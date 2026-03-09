Sona calls for strengthening gender equality

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated across the state on Sunday with various programmes highlighting women’s contributions and empowerment.

This year’s theme for the celebration was ‘Give to Gain’.

Addressing the event organised by the women and child development (WCD) department at DK Convention Hall here, Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona stressed the importance of reducing social polarisation and strengthening gender equality. He called for building a holistic society based on equality across gender, caste, and communities.

Sona noted that true progress comes when individuals are willing to give – be it support, knowledge, compassion, or opportunities – to others.

He emphasised his belief in the vision of “one gender, one nation, one world.”

Quoting the 14th Dalai Lama, Sona stated that “women are biologically and psychologically more compassionate than men.”

He expressed happiness over the increase in women’s representation in the legislative Assembly in recent times, which, he said, reflects growing participation of women in policymaking.

WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul said that tribal women have long been the backbone of families and communities, contributing significantly to agriculture, preservation of traditional knowledge, environmental protection, and cultural heritage. She stated that when women support and uplift one another, society benefits through stronger families and more resilient communities.

MLA Tsering Lhamu stated that the spirit of this year’s theme is reflected in the tireless work of various women’s welfare organisations that dedicate themselves to the empowerment and upliftment of women across communities. She highlighted the government initiatives aimed at empowering girls, including free cervical cancer vaccination programmes.

The MLA said that the state government is committed to improving women’s participation, not only in politics but also in the economic sector. She also appreciated the growing role of self-help groups in strengthening livelihoods and community development.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang emphasised the importance of recognising one’s true identity, and encouraged greater utilisation of government opportunities for social initiatives such as project development and blood donation camps. She also expressed concern over increasing cases of domestic violence in the state and remarked that polygamy and drugs remain a social challenge.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society [APWWS] president Kani Nada Maling emphasised the importance of maintaining balance in all fields, including politics and governance, and called for collective efforts through cooperation and mutual support.

Taba Zim from the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) oriented the participants to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Earlier, WCD Commissioner Nyati Ete highlighted the remarkable achievements of women and girls across various sectors such as education, governance, entrepreneurship, social service, arts, and community leadership. He stated that the occasion provides an opportunity to recognise their resilience, determination, and invaluable role in building an equitable and compassionate society.

On the occasion, the women achievers of Arunachal Pradesh were felicitated to celebrate their contributions to the society. This year, 10 individuals and five institutions were awarded. They include: institutional category – Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Sunpura, Lohit; Wong Ama SHG, Tawang; Jhamtse Gatsal, Tawang; Apatani Women’s Association, Ziro; and Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing, Visually & Intellectually Impaired.

VKV, Sunpura was awarded for ‘Implementation of women-related legislations/gender mainstreaming/creating positive environment in favour of women’, while Wong Ama SHG was awarded for making significant contribution in the field of agriculture, horticulture and rural industry, including promotion of technology to reduce drudgery.

Jhamtse Gatsal was awarded for extending support and rehabilitation to women and children, especially destitute women and children, widows, victims of atrocities, and PwD women and children.

The Apatani Women Association, Ziro was awarded for “outstanding contributions to women’s endeavours and community work for making a difference for the welfare and wellbeing of women and children,” the release stated.

The Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing, Visually & Intellectually Impaired was awarded for “exception and empowering to women issue,” it said.

The individual winners were Soigan Pansa (for economic and social empowerment of women), Sailu Bellai (for education and training), Mopin Ete (for environment protection), Rerik Karlo Digbak (for art and culture), Khinsan Wangsu (for sports & adventure), Hillang Yajik (for sports & adventure), Mercy Ngaimong (for sports & adventure), Elizabeth Nakhi Tangjang (for bravery and courage), Rina Sonam (for bravery and courage), and Nadang Kino (for empowering women).

The women achievers awards conferred on individuals and institutions are a concerted effort by the state government to honour, appreciate and recognise their contributions. This award is also meant to put the spotlight on the accomplishments of these exceptional women and institutions in recognition of their service towards the cause of women, especially towards vulnerable and marginalised women, the WCD department said.

WCD Director Chadan Tangjang congratulated all the awardees. She stated that their achievements serve as an inspiration and reaffirm the importance of dedication, perseverance, and service to society.

Earlier in the morning, a cycle rally was organised.

The event also featured a skit performance and launching of a book titled Tere Mere Sapne, published by the APSCW, which provides guidance on pre-marital communication, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women.

A skit on ‘Give to Gain’ was also performed by the members of Birds and Bees Talk.

A trail marathon was organized on 7 March as part of the pre-event activities.

The programme was attended by several other dignitaries, including former APSCW chairpersons Gumri Ringu and Jarjum Ete, students from Don Bosco College, gaon burahs, gaon buris, and members of various organisations.

The celebration was organised in collaboration with the APSCW, APSLSA, APWWS, the Durex Bees and Birds Talk, and the Itanagar Cycling Club.

In Namsai district, the day was celebrated at the Women Welfare Society office in the headquarters. The programme was organised by the women & child development department, in collaboration with the district information & public relations department.

Speaking on the occasion, DUDA Executive Engineer M Seema highlighted the vital role played by women in nation building, and stressed the need to ensure equal opportunities, respect and empowerment for women in all spheres of life. She also described the celebration as a tribute to womanhood and the invaluable contributions of women in society.

Former Namsai ZPM Nang Urmila Mancheykhun also attended the celebration.

In East Siang district, the women and child development (WCD) department celebrated the IWD in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the IPR department, focusing on the Beti Bachao & Beti Padhao scheme.

Addressing the gathering, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego lauded the women participants and their meaningful contributions across administration, governance, legal services, health, education, skill development, tourism, and other sectors. She emphasised their collective responsibility in creating opportunities and enabling environments for women and girl children, underscoring the positive impact such efforts have on the community as a whole.

An awareness session on ‘Property rights for girl child’ was conducted by DLSA Secretary Epi Kapu.

DDICD Mailong T Padung highlighted the significance of commemorating the IWD under the theme ‘Give to Gain’ “to strengthen efforts for women empowerment.”

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Yamo Tamut, BPGH Joint DHS Dr YR Darang, and CJM Epi Kapu, among others.

The WCD department also celebrated the IWD in Ayeng village. It saw the participation of more than 60 women, besides SHG members, senior citizens and gram sevikas.

Also in East Siang district, members of NGO AYANG organised a cleanliness drive at Raneghat in headquarters Pasighat to mark the IWD.

Women from different walks of life actively participated in the programme. Members of the Matkir Welfare Society, along with lady bureaucrats, technocrats and educationists also joined the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, AYANG founder Aini Taki Taloh praised the participating women and described them as the true keepers of the natural surroundings.

Taloh further said that AYANG shows care not only for fellow human beings but also for Mother Nature.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat observed the IWD by hosting a specialised self-defence workshop at its campus in Pasighat.

The programme, collectively spearheaded by the university’s women faculty members, was designed to promote personal safety and equip the campus community with practical, real-world survival skills.

The workshop featured expert instruction from Jasbir Singh, a karate black belt 2nd dan and lead trainer of the JS Karate Club, Pasighat. He was joined by co-trainers Gena Mana Kadu (karate black belt) and Neyi Kirkom (karate purple belt).

Moving beyond theoretical discussions, the training team conducted rigorous practical demonstrations and interactive sessions, focusing on basic yet effective techniques to neutralise physical threats.

The initiative saw an impressive turnout of over 50 participants. Demonstrating that safety is a universal concern, the workshop saw active involvement of both male and female students, alongside faculty members, who engaged in the drills with enthusiasm.

Attending the event, APU Registrar Narmi Darang praised the women faculty members for their leadership in organising the session. He underscored that self-defence should be viewed as an essential life skill that fundamentally transforms a person’s confidence and sense of security.

APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba suggested that such sessions should not be a one-off event but should be institutionalised. He encouraged the organisers to explore the feasibility of bi-weekly, weekly, or monthly training modules to ensure that the entire university fraternity remains prepared and empowered.

Social Work HoD Dr Menuka Kadu spoke on the significance of the day’s theme, ‘Give to Gain’, informing that “the spirit of this theme transcends monetary charity, focusing instead on creating opportunities and platforms where women can maximise their inherent capabilities.”

“Our goal is to create a secure environment where every gender feels confident,” Dr Kadu said.

The day was celebrated also at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat with a vibrant programme organised by the college’s women’s cell, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The event brought together educators, activists, and students to reflect on the importance of gender equality and the collective responsibility of empowering women.

Delivering the keynote address, WASE general secretary Dr Jaya Tasung Moyong highlighted the role of “unsung heroes” within the domestic sphere and dedicated the occasion to women who silently fight daily struggles within their homes.

Stressing that strengthening domestic spaces is as crucial as women’s participation in public life, she described ‘giving’ as creating opportunities for self-reliance, so that empowered women can help others. She also called for awareness and action against social issues such as polygamy, materialistic engagement (kepel) ceremonies, and the growing money culture in elections, which she said undermines citizens’ freedom of voice.

JNC Principal Dr Gindu Borang said that the day serves both as a celebration of women’s achievements and a reminder of their long struggle for equality. He emphasised that educational institutions must remain strong pillars in promoting women’s empowerment through awareness and education.

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang highlighted the importance of ensuring that women are aware of their rights and opportunities, and encouraged them to lead with both strength and compassion.

A technical session, chaired by Dr KK Mishra, focused on practical challenges faced by women today.

Dr Zebina Taki highlighted the achievements of prominent Indian women icons and their contribution to national progress, while Dr Yangkee Taggu spoke about the strength, compassion, and resilience that define womanhood.

In Naharlagun, the IWD was celebrated at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Model Village under the MY Bharat initiative.

The event brought together youths, students, and community members to champion the spirit of equality and empowerment.

Addressing the participants, noted social worker Mini Bui Gyati emphasised that education, sports, and leadership are the primary pillars for empowering the next generation of women.

GHSS Principal Phassang Sama and District Sports Officer Nada Apa lauded the MY Bharat initiative for its pivotal role in integrating community engagement with youth development, highlighting how such initiatives foster both personal and national growth.

The day featured intense athletic competitions, showcasing the talent and grit of local participants. Notable results included Tanvja Limbu securing the gold in the 100m sprint, while Likha Kompu and Dindo Yagang dominated the 200m and 400m race, respectively.

Programme coordinator Bhargav Jyoti Bhuyan said that such platforms help young women build the confidence necessary to become active contributors to the society.

In Tawang district, the 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) organised a medical camp for the residents of the Mahabodhi Old Age Home to mark the IWD.

The medical camp included general health screening, consultations by medical staff, distribution of essential medicines, and basic health awareness for the elderly residents. Special attention was given to the wellbeing of women residents in recognition of their contributions to the society.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from the old age home expressed heartfelt gratitude for the thoughtful gesture. They noted that such initiatives bring not only medical assistance but also emotional support and companionship to elderly residents.

The Tawang district administration also celebrated the IWD with great enthusiasm at Zomkhang Hall in Tawang.

The event brought together women officers, public representatives, entrepreneurs, and mothers from across the district to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo underscored the significance of celebrating International Women’s Day and highlighted three key pillars for the progress of women in Tawang – ensuring that no girl in the district becomes a school dropout; promoting economic independence for women; and strengthening women’s health and wellbeing.

Tawang ZPM Sonam Norzin shared her personal journey and experiences, offering meaningful perspectives on women’s empowerment, leadership, and community development.

A special highlight of the celebration was the felicitation of Dr Gendun Lhamo, a Buddhist nun from Singsur Ani Gonpa, Tawang, for her remarkable academic achievement.

She recently earned a doctorate from the University of Delhi’s Buddhist studies department for her research titled ‘The Mahayana Buddhist nuns of Himalayan regions of India’. Her achievement stands as a powerful inspiration for women and girls across the region.

During the programme, several resource persons conducted informative sessions addressing key issues concerning women’s safety, rights, health, and empowerment.

In Lower Subansiri district, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s (APWWS) Ziro unit celebrated the IWD with great enthusiasm.

Lower Subansiri DC Oli Perme urged everyone to accord highest respect to mothers, recalling the struggles of her mother, who single-handedly raised three children and guided them to become officers despite numerous challenges.

She said that the government introduced 33 percent reservation for women in the recently held panchayat elections, which resulted in the election of the first woman ZPC of the district.

ZPC Hibu Dumi appreciated the dedicated efforts of the APWWS Ziro unit, stating that the organisation has been rendering motherly services to society. She urged women to continue motivating and supporting one another.

Women and Child Development Deputy Director Gyati Maya Kago sensitised the gathering to various schemes being implemented by the department.

She highlighted the services of the one-stop centre in Kudung Barang, which provides free accommodation, food and counselling to victims of domestic violence. She encouraged women not to silently endure domestic violence but to report such cases for timely support and intervention.

She also informed about the district child protection unit and the child helpline number 1098.

According to her, 52 beneficiaries from the district are receiving Rs 4,000 per month under categories such as orphans, single parents and persons suffering from life-threatening diseases. She also spoke about old age, widow and disability pensions being provided under the SJETA.

Earlier, APWWS Ziro unit vice president Michi Anna highlighted the importance of celebrating the International Women’s Day to honour the courage, dedication and invaluable contributions of women in society.

APWWS Ziro unit adviser Mudo Dumi reflected on the changing role of women in society. She stated that women in earlier times were mostly confined to homes and farms, but today they are leading in various fields. She proudly noted that in Lower Subansiri district, women currently occupy several key positions.

Organising secretary Tage Rani presented the annual report of the unit.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) celebrated the IWD at the Nyedar Namlo in A Sector, Itanagar, with great enthusiasm.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Ratan Anya, along with APPSC member Taba Rosy Gongo, and Opung Jamoh, among others, attended the programme.

Addressing the participants, RGU Political Science HoD Dr Nani Bath delivered an insightful talk on the rights of women and the importance of uplifting women.

On the occasion, several women achievers in different fields were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to society. The awardees included Subi Taba, a renowned writer; Rupa Bayor, a sportsperson; Anumoti Susan, a singer; Bamin Asha, a social worker; and Yanga Poyom Yomcha, a priestess.

The programme was attended also by IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, along with members of the IFCSAP central executive committee.

In Nirjuli, the Institution’s Innovation Council of the NERIST, in collaboration with the Ladies Club, NERIST, celebrated the IWD on Sunday.

TRIHMS Assistant Professor Dr Oyik Tamut delivered an insightful address on women’s mental health and hygiene, emphasising the importance of self-care, emotional wellbeing, and awareness of health issues affecting women.

Chief patron of the Ladies Club, N Anushreya in her speech encouraged women to recognise their strength, support one another, and contribute confidently to society and professional spaces.

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation of lady faculty members, staff, and members of the Ladies Club, NERIST.

The IWD was also celebrated across Tirap district with the theme ‘Give to Gain’.

A skit on women’s empowerment, sponsored by the IPR department, marked the IWD celebration in Dadam circle headquarters.

In her address, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh emphasised five important points for women empowerment: women’s education, preservation of culture, the role of parents in nurturing their children, the belief that development begins at home, and the commitment of women to work harder with dedication and action for empowerment.

She also urged everyone to avail of the benefits of the government’s development schemes.

NWA chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong commended the women of the Nocte community, especially the DAYA (Dadam Area Women Association) and BWA (Borduria Women Association) and Nocte women coming from various villages for their wholehearted participation.

Namsai BJP president (i/c) Kohman Lungphi Ngemu advocated empowerment and emancipation of women in society. She encouraged parents to give time and proper guidance to their children, especially young girls, so that they can achieve their dreams.

WCD DD Hacham Bangsia highlighted the significance of the International Women’s Day. She explained that crimes against children below 18 years fall under the POCSO Act.

International Women’s Day was celebrated also in headquarters Khonsa and in Deomali. (With inputs from DIPROs)