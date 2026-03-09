NAHARLAGUN, 8 Mar: In a move to strengthen its textile and handicraft sector, the textile & handicrafts department will organise the ‘Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 – The Artisans’ Movement’ from 14 to 21 March at the Interior Park here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony.

The 2026 edition marks five years of the artisans’ movement in Arunachal Pradesh and 11 years since the inception of Northeast India Fashion Week, first launched in Itanagar in April 2015 at a time when the region had no structured fashion platform.

Over the past decade, what began as a pioneering initiative has evolved into a growing industry interface connecting designers, indigenous weavers, youth professionals, creative entrepreneurs, and policy stakeholders.

The opening evening, themed ‘Night of opulence’, will feature curated runway presentations highlighting indigenous weaves and contemporary fashion interpretations. 15 March has been designated as Cultural Heritage Day, dedicated to designer-artisan collaborations and the celebration of traditional textiles from across Arunachal.

From 16 to 20 March, the venue will transform into a public exhibition and engagement hub, featuring designer runway segments, exhibition-cum-sales counters, handloom and handicraft displays, furniture showcases, and structured buyer-artisan interactions. The event will conclude on 21 March with the Arunachal Fashion Week Awards night, recognising excellence across categories, including the model of the year, the best fashion designer, the best weave designer/weaver and youth excellence recognition.

Textile & Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam said, “Arunachal Pradesh possesses a rich textile heritage that reflects the identity, craftsmanship, and cultural depth of our indigenous communities. The department remains committed to strengthening this sector through structured showcasing, modernisation, and enhanced market access. Arunachal Fashion Week provides an organised platform that connects tradition with innovation, ensuring visibility and opportunity for artisans and emerging designers. This eight-day edition reflects our continued commitment to positioning textiles and fashion as meaningful contributors to the state’s economic and creative growth.”