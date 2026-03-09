ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced that the house listing operations (HLO) of Census 2027 will begin across the state on 16 April, an official said.

The HLO, to be conducted in the first phase, is an important exercise of the census process, Census Operations Arunachal Pradesh assistant director Chafikhur Rahman said in an official statement on Sunday.

He said the HLO helps the government collect basic information about buildings, houses, and households. The data collected during this phase will support better planning and implementation of development programmes.

“Accurate information from the census helps the government understand housing conditions, availability of basic amenities, and other important socioeconomic factors,” he said.

The official said the digital census will cover self-enumeration from 16 to 30 April.

During this time, residents will have the opportunity to provide their household information online using the official census portal, he said.

The self-enumeration is designed to make the process easier and more convenient for residents. People can enter their details themselves using a computer or a smartphone, which also helps save time during the fieldwork stage.

Following it, the fieldwork for HLO will be conducted from 1 to 30 May.

During this phase, trained enumerators will visit houses across towns, villages, and all remote areas of the state to collect information.

The enumerators will record details related to buildings, census houses, and households, and will also gather information on basic facilities like drinking water, sanitation, electricity, and other housing conditions.

Terming public cooperation as essential for the success of the census operations, Rahman requested people to provide accurate and complete information to the enumerators.

“The census is a confidential process, and all personal information collected is kept strictly secure and used only for statistical purposes,” he said.

The census of India is one of the largest administrative exercises in the world. It provides valuable data that helps the government design policies and development programmes. Information from the census is widely used for planning infrastructure, improving public services, and allocating resources for education, healthcare, housing, and other sectors.

For a geographically diverse state like Arunachal, census data plays a particularly important role, the official said.

He said many areas of the state are remote and difficult to reach, making reliable data essential for effective governance and development planning.

Through the HLO, he said, the government aims to build an updated and accurate database of all buildings and households in the state.

The start of the HLO marks an important step toward the conduct of the Census 2027, ensuring that development planning is based on reliable and up-to-date information, he added. (PTI)