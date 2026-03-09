NAHARLAGUN, 8 Mar: A two-day workshop titled ‘Champions of change’ concluded here on Sunday, focusing on enhancing emergency care services across Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was organised by the centre of excellence of the emergency medicine and trauma department at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), under the National Programme for Prevention and Management of Trauma & Burn Injuries (NPPMT&BI).

The workshop aligned with the ongoing National Health Research Priority project titled ‘Strengthening integrated emergency care services across different levels of the healthcare system in Arunachal Pradesh’. The collaborative initiative was led jointly by the emergency medicine department of the AIIMS, New Delhi, and the emergency and trauma department of the TRIHMS, with funding and support from the Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi.

Healthcare stakeholders, including representatives from district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, and pre-hospital services, besides state nodal officers for referral services and DVDMS, along with district medical officers attended the workshop.

In his inaugural address, TRIHMS Director Dr Naba Kumar Bezbaruah emphasised the importance of building a unified emergency response framework in the state.

This was followed by a detailed presentation on the current landscape of emergency care services in Arunachal, delivered by Dr Sanjeev Bhoi, professor at AIIMS, New Delhi.

State nodal officer for NPPMT&BI, Dr Raja Dodum underscored the pressing need to upgrade both pre-hospital and hospital-based emergency services. He highlighted the state’s high incidence of preventable deaths and disabilities due to trauma and emergencies, calling for urgent systemic improvements.

The participants also engaged in interactive sessions covering key areas such as capacity building, leadership, governance, protocol development, and policy formulation to bolster existing emergency care infrastructure.

Eminent resource persons led the deliberations, including former TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini, Additional Professor at AIIMS, New Delhi Dr Tej Prakash Sinha, and TRIHMS faculty members Dr Kemba Padu, Dr Pallavi Boro, and Dr Nani Tago.

A major highlight was the preparation of actionable plans by representatives from various healthcare facilities.