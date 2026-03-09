ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of International Women’s Day, calling for renewed commitment towards respect, equality and empowerment of women.

In a post on X, Khandu said the day is an opportunity to recognise the strength and achievements of women and reaffirm collective efforts to ensure dignity and equal opportunities for them.

“Warm wishes on International Women’s Day. Let us celebrate the power, grace, and achievements of women and reaffirm our commitment to respect, equality, and empowerment,” the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also greeted women on the occasion, highlighting their resilience and growing role in shaping society.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across Arunachal Pradesh and the nation,” Mein said in a social media post.

He observed that women continue to play a crucial role in different spheres of life, contributing to families, communities and the economy.

“From nurturing families to leading communities, from classrooms and farms to businesses and public service, women are shaping the future with courage and determination. Their contributions continue to inspire progress and build a more inclusive society,” he said.

Calling for stronger commitment towards gender equality, Mein said, “Let us reaffirm our commitment to empowering every woman and girl with equal opportunities, dignity, and support to pursue their dreams.”

He also paid tributes to women who inspire change and transformation in society, saying, “Salute to the incredible women who lead, inspire, and transform our society every day.” (PTI)